The Brick City Center for the Arts hosts Glimpses of India

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Cultural Alliance sponsors Glimpses of India Friday.

The event is a uniquely immersive experience of the arts, music, culture, and traditions of India.

It starts Friday and will last until July 9th.

The location is the Brick City Center for the Arts. It will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

