Advertisement

The Brick City Center for the Arts hosts Glimpses of India

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Cultural Alliance sponsors Glimpses of India Friday.

The event is a uniquely immersive experience of the arts, music, culture, and traditions of India.

It starts Friday and will last until July 9th.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 Exclusive: Mother of American Legion Post shooting victim reflects a year later

The location is the Brick City Center for the Arts. It will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre
Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre
A veteran virtual job fair will be held in Gainesville on Friday.
AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair
AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair