The City of Hawthorne will remember missing loved ones with a balloon release

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having a balloon release on Friday.

The event is in remembrance of Hawthorne’s missing loved ones. The balloon release will be at 5 p.m.

A Dance for 12-year-olds and younger will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Then, another dance for 13 and older will be held from 8:15 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Everyone is responsible for bringing their own biodegradable no-string balloons.

