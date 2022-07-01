Advertisement

The City of Hawthorne will remember missing loved ones with a balloon release

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having a balloon release on Friday.

The event is in remembrance of Hawthorne’s missing loved ones. The balloon release will be at 5 p.m.

A Dance for 12-year-olds and younger will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Then, another dance for 13 and older will be held from 8:15 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Everyone is responsible for bringing their own biodegradable no-string balloons.

