Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 inmates and 19 employees tested positive for Covid-19. This month cases are increasing rapidly in the jail.

On June first, only two inmates had the virus, afterwards, it started spreading quickly. Last year around the time there was an outbreak of 49 cases”.

Now there aren’t any inmates that are in the hospital due to Covid.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said they are following Coronavirus protocols to manage the outbreak.

One of those measures is asking inmates Covid protocol questions recommended by the CDC.

“We are asking inmates questions such as have you been sick? You have been running a fever, have you been in contact with anyone that’s had covid? This version of covid is not as symptomatic as some of the other strains. Every time we have a new variant come out of covid, we’re getting better and better at handling it, " said Captain Kaley Behl.

Although cases are down from last year around this time, a family member of an inmate does not feel the inmates are being protected from contracting Covid-19.

" I didn’t hear about it from the jail, but I been hearing people talking about it. People can come to jail with Covid. They are still letting people with Covid be around other inmates in the jail, " said a family member of an inmate Kizzy. K.

She also said she is not happy about not being properly notified about the Covid outbreak.

I asked a Sheriff’s Official how come family members are not notified about the outbreak.

She said that it is a health matter, and it goes against HIPPA rights.

Around Alachua County Covid-19 cases are down. The County Health Department reports there are 838 positive cases. It releases Covid numbers every two weeks.

Cases could go up after the fourth of July holiday weekend.

