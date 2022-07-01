Advertisement

Four tax-free holidays go into effect

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four tax-free holidays start July 1st for Floridians. They include:

July 1st - 7th - “Freedom Week” - outdoor recreation, sports equipment, camping, fishing, pools, as well as entrance fees to movie theaters, plays, concerts, and other selected activities.

July 1st - June 30, 2023 - Diapers, clothing, and shoes for children ages five and younger.

July 1st - June 30, 2023 - Energy Star appliances - washing machines, dryers, heaters, refrigerators

July 1st - June 30th, 2024 - Home hardening - impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors

Other tax holidays for back-to-school items, tools, and gas will take place later this summer and in the fall.

More information can be found here.

