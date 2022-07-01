Advertisement

Gainesville Police arrested a Charlotte County man on aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Charlotte County man is in jail in Alachua County for attempted murder after being arrested in Gainesville Thursday morning.

44-year-old Nicholas Bell was arrested by Gainesville Police officers after he told police he couldn’t take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive.

TRENDING STORY: Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials, a warrant was put out for bell on charges of aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder in connection to a shooting on June 11th.

Bell will be extradited to Charlotte County in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school
A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school
A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school
A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school
Gainesville Police arrested a Charlotte County man on aggravated assault and second-degree...
Gainesville Police arrested a Charlotte County man on aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder charges
Although cases are down from last year around this time, a family member of an inmate does not...
Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail