Gainesville Police arrested a Charlotte County man on aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Charlotte County man is in jail in Alachua County for attempted murder after being arrested in Gainesville Thursday morning.

44-year-old Nicholas Bell was arrested by Gainesville Police officers after he told police he couldn’t take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive.

TRENDING STORY: Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials, a warrant was put out for bell on charges of aggravated assault and second-degree attempted murder in connection to a shooting on June 11th.

Bell will be extradited to Charlotte County in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.