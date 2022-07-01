Gainesville woman faces drug trafficking and possession charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman behind bars for child neglect is facing drug charges.

An Alachua County sheriff’s deputies investigation revealed she committed several drug trafficking and possession charges.

39-year-old Jessica Flones was arrested on Tuesday.

She was selling drugs out of her apartment.

She was also leaving her three children ages 14, 11, and 4 unattended.

Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, and bath salts.

Her bond is set at $3,815,000.

TRENDING STORY: A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.