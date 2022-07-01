Advertisement

Gainesville woman faces drug trafficking and possession charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman behind bars for child neglect is facing drug charges.

An Alachua County sheriff’s deputies investigation revealed she committed several drug trafficking and possession charges.

39-year-old Jessica Flones was arrested on Tuesday.

She was selling drugs out of her apartment.

She was also leaving her three children ages 14, 11, and 4 unattended.

Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, and bath salts.

Her bond is set at $3,815,000.

