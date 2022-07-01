Lake City woman shuts down website after scamming allegations from the FTC
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake City known to some as “Grant Bae”, may have taken that title for granted.
Officials with the Federal Trade Commission say Traeshonna Graham is a scammer who preyed on minority-owned small businesses.
They say she charged the businesses money, promising federal grants that never came.
The Better Business Bureau reports multiple complaints involving Graham charging up to $4,500.
Her next hearing in court is scheduled for July 26th.
