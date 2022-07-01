Advertisement

Lake City woman shuts down website after scamming allegations from the FTC

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake City known to some as “Grant Bae”, may have taken that title for granted.

Officials with the Federal Trade Commission say Traeshonna Graham is a scammer who preyed on minority-owned small businesses.

They say she charged the businesses money, promising federal grants that never came.

The Better Business Bureau reports multiple complaints involving Graham charging up to $4,500.

Her next hearing in court is scheduled for July 26th.

