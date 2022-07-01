Advertisement

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures.

The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street.

This will last through August 31st.

Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes.

Workers and equipment will be located in the County Right-of-Way.

Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.

For more information, contact the Office of the County Engineer at 352-671-8686.

TRENDING STORY: AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Four tax-free holidays start July 1st for Floridians.
Four tax-free holidays go into effect
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 7/1/22
Her bond is set at $3,815,000.
Gainesville woman faces drug trafficking and possession charges
Gainesville woman faces drug trafficking and possession charges
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST