Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures.

The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street.

This will last through August 31st.

Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes.

Workers and equipment will be located in the County Right-of-Way.

Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.

For more information, contact the Office of the County Engineer at 352-671-8686.

