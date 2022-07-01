Local Chamber of Commerce head finishes first year of professional development program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Executive Director of the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, finished year one at the Institute for Organization Management.

Joey O’Hern is taking a four-year nonprofit leadership training program, at Southeast Institute in Athens, Georgia.

This is a professional development program from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The program educates association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members, and become strong business advocates.

