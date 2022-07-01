Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have oh so smiley not so normal Norm. This four-year-old would love nothing more than to be your number one best bud.

Next, we have a little bit silly but a lot a bit happy Cherry. She is three years old and would love to swim up, down, and all-around with you.

Last but most definitely not least we have music-loving Deidre. This kitty is two years old and will bring nothing but positive energy and laughter into your life. She can also be a cuddle buddy when you need downtime.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre
A veteran virtual job fair will be held in Gainesville on Friday.
AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair
AARP is will hold a veteran virtual job fair
Marion Cultural Alliance sponsors Glimpses of India Friday.
The Brick City Center for the Arts hosts Glimpses of India