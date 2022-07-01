Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have oh so smiley not so normal Norm. This four-year-old would love nothing more than to be your number one best bud.

Next, we have a little bit silly but a lot a bit happy Cherry. She is three years old and would love to swim up, down, and all-around with you.

Last but most definitely not least we have music-loving Deidre. This kitty is two years old and will bring nothing but positive energy and laughter into your life. She can also be a cuddle buddy when you need downtime.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.