Ocala man creates non-profit to send life-saving medicine to Ukraine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than four months, Russia and Ukraine have been at war. It’s left hundreds of people in desperate need of shelter, food, clothing, and other supplies, but one man is making sure that help is on the way from north-central Florida.

SOUND ON 🔊 Here's a snippet of my conversation with Bruce Kaster. The Ocala man is back from a trip to Odessa to better learn how to help the people there. He says he's working with the 'Your City' pharmacy to provide life-saving medicine to the people. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/aVn4liejGM — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) July 1, 2022

Bruce Kaster is a lawyer in Ocala. He splits his time between the sunshine state and his home in Kaster, Germany. Roughly 700 people live in the ‘medieval’ German town.

“I’ve made some very dear friends there,” he said.

One of them is Stefan Gundlach, a German diplomat, whose plans to travel to the German embassy in Kyiv were canceled due to the war.

“He knew some Ukrainians,” Kaster explained, “And they told him [about] things that were desperately needed like medication for example.” The main prescriptions needed are heart and diabetes medicine.

So the small German community joined together to send financial donations to help get more medicine to Ukraine. Kaster said he asked his friends and family to help as well, but told them he would not “disperse any money until [he] saw where it was going.”

So he met up with Inna Germaneau, a Ukrainian living in Germany. Along with Igor Fedin, they run the ‘Your City’ pharmacy with three volunteers in Odessa.

Inna Germaneau (middle), is the organizer of 'Your City' pharmacy. Igor Fedin, (left) and three volunteers run the operation on the ground in Odessa. (Bruce Kaster)

“There’s nobody in the government, local or federal government, providing these people with their desperately needed medication,” Kaster said. “So they’re filling that void.”

He said he knew this was an effort he wanted to support.

He was on this mission for four days. He described the city as a “definite war zone” but the most striking he said was that there was this “sense of false normalcy.”

“If you look closely, you don’t see happiness. You see a sense of dread. Even the children don’t laugh. I mean there were a few smiles when we were giving out medication and things, but by in large, it’s just a real sense of dread,” he said.

Women and their children pick up desperately needed prescriptions and some food. (Bruce Kaster)

An emotion he could see in the eyes of just about every woman coming to the pharmacy for help. A majority of them are refugees with no home to go back to. All of their worldly possessions are carried in a plastic grocery bag.

“Now she’s telling us a story about how she escaped, how they were bombing her apartment, how it took her days to get out,” Kaster said showing a video of a dark-haired woman in a bright yellow shirt. The video shows him hugging her after she explained her story.

It was difficult to find the words during our conversation. “Overwhelming,” Kaster offered.

He’s in the process of creating a non-profit to raise awareness and help streamline funding to the pharmacy. It will be called the ‘Ukraine Relief Fund.’

