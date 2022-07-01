A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Palatka returned to prison after his 11th felony conviction.

43-year-old Lee Jones is sentenced to six years in the Florida state prison for two counts of selling cocaine within a thousand feet of a school.

Officials with the seventh judicial circuit announced the conviction Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security, FDLE, and deputies from Flagler, Putnam, and Saint John’s County assisted in the arrest.

