A Palatka man is sentenced to six years after selling cocaine within a 1,000 feet of a school

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Palatka returned to prison after his 11th felony conviction.

43-year-old Lee Jones is sentenced to six years in the Florida state prison for two counts of selling cocaine within a thousand feet of a school.

Officials with the seventh judicial circuit announced the conviction Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security, FDLE, and deputies from Flagler, Putnam, and Saint John’s County assisted in the arrest.

