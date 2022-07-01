Perfect match, a bone marrow transplant bonds two brothers together

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since birth 20-year-old Jhaven Lawrence has been battling sickle cell disease. Which caused multiple other illnesses like pneumonia.

“With sickle cell, I’m not able to do as much like swimming and airplanes, but I believe after this I will be able to do whatever I want to,” said Lawrence.

About a year ago and after more than 40 hospital visits, Lawrence’s family decided to try a bone marrow transplant as a cure with his grandfather being the biggest advocate.

“Finally Jhaven started having more and more hospital visits after that so we finally just said this is something we have to do let’s just throw it out there and see,” said mother Kiona Gordan.

They tested four siblings with his 16-year-old younger brother Jyrius being nearly a perfect match.

“I didn’t think he was my match in the place I thought it was my little sister. She acts like me and looks like me so I thought it would be her before him,” said Lawrence.

Friday is transplant day where they’ll be bonded together for life. Jyrius explains how much this means to him to help out his brother.

“It means a lot that I’m the one that can help him with his disease and I can help him change his life.”

The tattoo reading “My Brothers Keeper” on both brothers’ arms now means a little bit more. Lawrence gave his goal when he’s fully recovered.

“My ultimate goal after this is to get a motorcycle and ride the motorcycle with my dad.”

After the procedure, he’ll have to live in Gainesville for up to six months so there’s a GoFundMe link below if you would like to help with those expenses.

Jhaven Lawrence GoFundMe

