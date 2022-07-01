Advertisement

Two teenagers caught stealing vehicles face felony charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Williston are facing numerous felony charges after being caught stealing vehicles and going on joy rides in Levy County. 

The investigation started after reports of vehicles being broken into and stolen in the Morriston area.

On Tuesday, deputies caught the 14-year-old driving off in a stolen truck. 

He was caught after a chase. 

The 16-year-old was connected to the other crimes.

