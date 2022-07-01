Two teenagers caught stealing vehicles face felony charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Williston are facing numerous felony charges after being caught stealing vehicles and going on joy rides in Levy County.

The investigation started after reports of vehicles being broken into and stolen in the Morriston area.

On Tuesday, deputies caught the 14-year-old driving off in a stolen truck.

He was caught after a chase.

The 16-year-old was connected to the other crimes.

