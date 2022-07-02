Alachua County bans certain fertilizers through next year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting Friday Alachua county is banning certain fertilizers through the month of February.

Landscape fertilizer must contain no less than 50 percent slow-released nitrogen.

The fertilizer also cannot contain phosphorus unless a deficiency is verified with a soil test.

They should also not be applied when the soil is wet or for the first 30 days after seeding or sodding a lawn.

