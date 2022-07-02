Alachua County bans certain fertilizers through next year
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting Friday Alachua county is banning certain fertilizers through the month of February.
Landscape fertilizer must contain no less than 50 percent slow-released nitrogen.
The fertilizer also cannot contain phosphorus unless a deficiency is verified with a soil test.
They should also not be applied when the soil is wet or for the first 30 days after seeding or sodding a lawn.
TRENDING STORY:
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.