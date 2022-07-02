Advertisement

Daycare worker released from jail after being charged with child abuse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former preschool teacher has been released from jail after being caught on camera throwing a toddler.

54-year-old Debbie Allard was arrested yesterday after Gainesville police officers obtained videos of the abuse from Cuddly Kid Academy, where Allard worked.

Police say Allard picked up a three-year-old and threw her about three to five feet towards a cot.

The child was taken to the hospital by their parents and discharged without being diagnosed with any injuries.

Allard was released from the Alachua County Jail after being charged with child abuse.

Allard admitted to the abuse and says she has worked at about 5 daycares.

