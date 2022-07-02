Firework prices are skyrocketing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firework prices are way up this Fourth of July weekend.

Retailers said the most common fireworks that are selling fast are Mortars and Aerials.

Prices vary depending on what you get. People with the American Pyrotechnics Association said costs are 35 percent higher this year. Some buy one get one free deals are available.

More traditional fireworks like Roman Candles, Bottle Rockets, and Firecrackers are also flying off the shelves.

One customer tells me she is buying smaller fireworks.

“So we wanted to get sparkler and we also wanted to get a Roman candle and some bottle rockets, “said customer Jessica Ray Whitaker-Forne.

Sellers said the reason prices are up, is because the pandemic caused a lot of the factories to shut down where the fireworks are being made.

The cost of shipping is where things get costly for businesses.

“The shipping costs have gone up a lot. So everything is kind of affecting the prices, " said Ceremonial Fireworks Sales Consultant Chris Zimmerman.

Zimmerman also said, “shipping fees used to cost $11,000 per container. Now that prices have quadrupled, costing them $40,000 in shipping fees”.

A way to save money is to buy fireworks with more shots to get a bang for your buck.

When it comes to lighting fireworks most parents give their children Sparklers thinking they are kid-friendly.

A manager at Ceremonial Fireworks says that’s not always the case.

“If you give them to really small kids, it gets hot, then they have a tendency to throw them and now fire can start, " said Gary Sanger Manager of Ceremonial fireworks.

Retailers said it’s safer for kids to use Bamboo Sparklers rather than regular Sparklers because they don’t have a metal part that gets as hot.

As the Fourth of July approaches firework retailers have some safety tips.

They say light one firework at a time. Read the label and follow the instructions. Along with having a garden hose handy or a bucket of water.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.