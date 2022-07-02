Advertisement

Firework prices are skyrocketing

By Tatiana Parish
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firework prices are way up this Fourth of July weekend.

Retailers said the most common fireworks that are selling fast are Mortars and Aerials.

Prices vary depending on what you get. People with the American Pyrotechnics Association said costs are 35 percent higher this year. Some buy one get one free deals are available.

More traditional fireworks like Roman Candles, Bottle Rockets, and Firecrackers are also flying off the shelves.

One customer tells me she is buying smaller fireworks.

“So we wanted to get sparkler and we also wanted to get a Roman candle and some bottle rockets, “said customer Jessica Ray Whitaker-Forne.

Sellers said the reason prices are up, is because the pandemic caused a lot of the factories to shut down where the fireworks are being made. 

The cost of shipping is where things get costly for businesses. 

“The shipping costs have gone up a lot. So everything is kind of affecting the prices, " said Ceremonial Fireworks Sales Consultant Chris Zimmerman.

Zimmerman also said, “shipping fees used to cost $11,000 per container. Now that prices have quadrupled, costing them $40,000 in shipping fees”.

A way to save money is to buy fireworks with more shots to get a bang for your buck.

When it comes to lighting fireworks most parents give their children Sparklers thinking they are kid-friendly. 

A manager at Ceremonial Fireworks says that’s not always the case.

“If you give them to really small kids, it gets hot, then they have a tendency to throw them and now fire can start, " said Gary Sanger Manager of Ceremonial fireworks.

Retailers said it’s safer for kids to use Bamboo Sparklers rather than regular Sparklers because they don’t have a metal part that gets as hot.

As the Fourth of July approaches firework retailers have some safety tips.

They say light one firework at a time. Read the label and follow the instructions. Along with having a garden hose handy or a bucket of water.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

A man from Miami is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he carjacked...
Miami Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after carjacking an Uber at gunpoint
Starting Friday Alachua county is banning certain fertilizers through the month of February.
Alachua County bans certain fertilizers through next year
Miami Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after carjacking an Uber at gunpoint
Alachua County bans certain fertilizers through next year