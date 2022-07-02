Hundreds gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day the traditional way, with a parade and fireworks. The parade started on West Noble Ave. as people lined the streets waving American flags.

A lot of people wore red, white, and blue while watching more than 50 different floats drive by.

Nelda Hix was in the parade explaining what the Fourth of July means to her.

“Independence day is so precious to us and so many people that we have lost and have stood up for this country and for us as individuals and for the rights and the freedoms, we have in the united states. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to show your respect to those people.”

The festivities continued at Williston’s Horseman’s Park where there were vendors, music, rides and of course, fireworks were shot off at dusk.

