Miami Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after carjacking an Uber at gunpoint
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Miami is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he carjacked an Uber in Gainesville at gunpoint.
In august of last year, they say 21-year-old Jonquayvias Givens-Moore called an uber and pulled a gun on the driver.
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies chased after the stolen vehicle.
He lost control on I-75 and was taken into custody.
