Miami Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after carjacking an Uber at gunpoint

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Miami is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he carjacked an Uber in Gainesville at gunpoint.

In august of last year, they say 21-year-old Jonquayvias Givens-Moore called an uber and pulled a gun on the driver.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies chased after the stolen vehicle.

He lost control on I-75 and was taken into custody.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.