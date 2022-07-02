Advertisement

Miami Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after carjacking an Uber at gunpoint

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Miami is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he carjacked an Uber in Gainesville at gunpoint.

In august of last year, they say 21-year-old Jonquayvias Givens-Moore called an uber and pulled a gun on the driver.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies chased after the stolen vehicle.

He lost control on I-75 and was taken into custody.

