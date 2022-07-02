Ocala man dies after crashing into tree

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash late last night in Ocala.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the man from Ocala was driving a sedan fast on Southeast 95th Street when he veered off the road.

The car collided with a tree and then caught on fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene.

Officials are not sure if he was wearing a seatbelt.

