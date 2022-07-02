Advertisement

Ocala man dies after crashing into tree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash late last night in Ocala.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the man from Ocala was driving a sedan fast on Southeast 95th Street when he veered off the road.

The car collided with a tree and then caught on fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene.

Officials are not sure if he was wearing a seatbelt.

