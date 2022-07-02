Advertisement

Residents in Ocala protested against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The intersection of S Pine Ave. at HWY 40 in Ocala was packed with protesters letting their voices heard over the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Would you want to lose your daughter, your granddaughter, your great-granddaughter, your mother because of something that could have been easily fixed something that could save her life,” said protester Sarah Perkins.

Another protester, Chelsea Farmer said she’s been dealing with infertility issues for eight years and this ruling is bigger than just abortion.

“It goes so far beyond abortion there are medications out there that are considered medication meds and I’ve had to take that and someday that may not be available.”

As they chanted my body my choice some feel that this is the start of more laws possibly being overturned.

“This is going to cost women’s lives and this isn’t just for women what about our other communities that we have. If they start here with us what are they going to do next what are they going to go for next,” said Brianna Murphy.

But other people had different opinions like Rachel Nicholson saying abortions should not be legal.

“This is my baby at 12 weeks, he’s a fully formed body. They’re saying it’s a clump of cells related to a tumor it’s not. It’s a real baby that feels pain we all have consequences to each thing that we do so if you want to go and do your thing there are consequences for it.”

Right now women in Florida can only get an abortion during the first 15 weeks of their pregnancy.

