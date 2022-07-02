Advertisement

Saturday is last day for poll to choose festival based on local murals

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is the last day to have your say on what mural theme could be made for a festival in High Springs.

“The Heart of High Springs” organization has a poll available online that closes Saturday night.

A list of 25 topics honoring notable community figures and organizations, is being whittled down to the five most popular choices.

This potential festival would happen spring of next year.

If you would like to vote in it, visit here.

