Worker stuck on top of train after hand gets trapped in conveyor belt

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A worker loading a train in Ocala was rescued by firefighters after his hand was stuck in a piece of machinery on Friday.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived at the train tracks near Northwest First Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to find a worker on top of a train. His hand was stuck in a conveyor belt loading the cars.

Crews disassembled the machine to free the worker’s hand. It took them about 14 minutes.

He was then rushed to the hospital by Marion County Fire Rescue.

