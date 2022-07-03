American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County.

The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together.

The organization helps low income veterans and elderly people. More than 60 vendors and musicians from all areas came to sell their artwork and celebrate the United States.

“They served our country and many of them died for our country and it’s important that we step it up and we support them. Many of them are disabled, PTSD issues we don’t have any fireworks here and it was important for us no to have fireworks because of them have PTSD issues and we just want to them to enjoy a good time.”

The festival continues through July 4th starting at 10am to 6pm.

