Advertisement

Authorities seeking vehicle involved in fatal Ocala hit and run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead after being hit and killed while walking along a road in the city.

Authorities are still looking for the driver.

The 29-year-old was walking on State Road 40 sometime Friday night or Saturday morning when he was hit by a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a dark grey sedan with possible damage to the front right of the vehicle.

TRENDING STORY: Daycare worker released from jail after being charged with child abuse

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

A synchronized swimming team competes at the U.S. Junior Olympics.
U.S. Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics come to a close
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
The goal of the event was to have a safe environment for the community to get together over the...
Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville
The goal of the event was to have a safe environment for the community to get together over the...
Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville
Authorities seeking vehicle involved in fatal Ocala hit and run