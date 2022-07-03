Authorities seeking vehicle involved in fatal Ocala hit and run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead after being hit and killed while walking along a road in the city.

Authorities are still looking for the driver.

The 29-year-old was walking on State Road 40 sometime Friday night or Saturday morning when he was hit by a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a dark grey sedan with possible damage to the front right of the vehicle.

