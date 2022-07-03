Advertisement

Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little temperamental “Raines-ville” weather did not stop a smoky good event on the east side of town today.

SOAR Mentoring Services put together Saturday’s East Gainesville Backyard Barbeque community event.

Chanda Mayes said the goal of the event was to have a safe environment for the community to get together over the holiday weekend.

Around 25 vendors, including the city’s Community Reinvestment Area, and the Children’s Trust of Alachua County, partnered with several food service vendors to make it happen.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

A synchronized swimming team competes at the U.S. Junior Olympics.
U.S. Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics come to a close
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
The goal of the event was to have a safe environment for the community to get together over the...
Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville
Authorities seeking vehicle involved in fatal Ocala hit and run