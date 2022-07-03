Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little temperamental “Raines-ville” weather did not stop a smoky good event on the east side of town today.

SOAR Mentoring Services put together Saturday’s East Gainesville Backyard Barbeque community event.

Chanda Mayes said the goal of the event was to have a safe environment for the community to get together over the holiday weekend.

Around 25 vendors, including the city’s Community Reinvestment Area, and the Children’s Trust of Alachua County, partnered with several food service vendors to make it happen.

