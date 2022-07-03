Former Gator Patric Young recovering after car accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gator men’s basketball player Patric Young is recovering in a South Dakota hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle car accident, earlier this week.

Young was driving his pickup truck in Nebraska when he tried to slowdown as he approached an intersection, but flipped his vehicle when he turned the wheel for fear he wouldn’t stop in time.

The truck rolled over once and came to rest on all four wheels. Neither Young nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Young is being treated at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

On Sunday morning, he tweeted out an update on his experience.

First thing I want to say is Praise God for life! My accident was no surprise to God and I will continue to praise Yahweh everyday of my life. The love and support I’ve received from everyone has been tremendous. I’m currently in South Dakota (got to see Cody Larson ❤️) — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) July 3, 2022

Continue to keep my family and myself in your prayers. My biggest request is for my mind to stay strong against the enemy, I believe anything is possible with God. His Will for my life is what I want to live in, I will use this test to inspire others no matter what. — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) July 3, 2022

Don’t take any moment or day for granted! I will strive to keep you guys updated. I am so thankful to have a mom that has been an ICU nurse for over 25years and my sister that has been a PT for 7. If you have my fathers contact into please reach out and give him a call or a text — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) July 3, 2022

Young played for Florida, under Billy donovan, from 2010-2014. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors twice in his career as a Gator.

