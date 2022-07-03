Former Gator Patric Young recovering after car accident
Young played for Florida from 2010-2014
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gator men’s basketball player Patric Young is recovering in a South Dakota hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle car accident, earlier this week.
Young was driving his pickup truck in Nebraska when he tried to slowdown as he approached an intersection, but flipped his vehicle when he turned the wheel for fear he wouldn’t stop in time.
The truck rolled over once and came to rest on all four wheels. Neither Young nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Young is being treated at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
On Sunday morning, he tweeted out an update on his experience.
Young played for Florida, under Billy donovan, from 2010-2014. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors twice in his career as a Gator.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.