A Gainesville man is in jail on child abuse and child neglect charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after reportedly shaking his baby.

19-year-old Louis Bass was arrested on Saturday after his three-month-old son was admitted to the hospital with a brain bleed and bruising.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, Bass did not admit to shaking the child but based on what he demonstrated to officers, he was taken to the Alachua County Jail.

The baby is in critical condition at U.F. Health Shands.

Bass is being charged with child abuse and child neglect. His bond is set at $400,000.

