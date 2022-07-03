Gators Biondi helps lead Team International to Arnold Palmer Cup title

VANDOEUVRES, Switzerland. (WCJB) - Like he did all spring, Gator men’s golfer Fred Biondi answered the challenge again and again at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Florida junior not only became the first Brazilian to compete in the prestigious tournament, but Biondi finished with a 2-0-1 record over the three-day competition to guide Team International to a 33-27 victory over Team U.S.A.

Entering Sunday’s final round of play, featuring 24 singles matches, the two teams were tied 18-18. Biondi was paired against America’s Sam Bennett.

Right out of the gate, Biondi took control of the match by making a birdie on the first hole to go one-up. He never allowed Bennett to tie or take the lead over the course of their competition. Biondi’s largest lead ballooned to three-holes after he birdied the par 4, fourth hole. The birdie was his second of the front nine.

However, his lead shrunk to one-hole after he lost the 11th and 12th holes, but Biondi pulled himself together to reassume a commanding three-hole lead by making birdie at the par-4, 14th and an eagle to best Bennett’s birdie on the par-5, 15th.

Biondi closed out the match on the 17th hole to win 3 & 1 over Bennett.

In total, Team International won 15 of the 24 singles matches. Biondi’s effort helped his foreign-born squad win the AP Cup for the first time since 2020.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.