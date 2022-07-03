A Live Oak man is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 90

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after he was hit while crossing a road in Suwannee County Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 67-year-old walked into a car’s path on U.S. Highway 90.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday

The driver of the vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Lee County, who did not flee the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

