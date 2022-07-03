Advertisement

A Live Oak man is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 90

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after he was hit while crossing a road in Suwannee County Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 67-year-old walked into a car’s path on U.S. Highway 90.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday

The driver of the vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Lee County, who did not flee the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

