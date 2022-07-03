Advertisement

U.S.A. Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics come to a close

Teams from nearly 40 states came to Gainesville to compete
The 2022 U.S. Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics wrapped up Saturday.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 U.S. Junior Olympic Championship for Artistic Swimming wrapped up at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Saturday.

Several teams, ranging in ages from 12-and-under to 19-years-old, came to Gainesville to compete for a gold, silver, or bronze medal from nearly 40 states.

The week-long event began June 25 and came to a close on Saturday.

Saturday’s competition featured solo, duet, and team synchronized swimming events. The competitions were scored by a panel of 15 judges, who scored each performance on difficulty, execution, and artistic impression.

The event was the 6th and final national championship event on the synchronized swimming calendar.

