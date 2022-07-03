U.S.A. Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics come to a close

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 U.S. Junior Olympic Championship for Artistic Swimming wrapped up at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Saturday.

Several teams, ranging in ages from 12-and-under to 19-years-old, came to Gainesville to compete for a gold, silver, or bronze medal from nearly 40 states.

The week-long event began June 25 and came to a close on Saturday.

Saturday’s competition featured solo, duet, and team synchronized swimming events. The competitions were scored by a panel of 15 judges, who scored each performance on difficulty, execution, and artistic impression.

The event was the 6th and final national championship event on the synchronized swimming calendar.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.