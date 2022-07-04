Advertisement

An Eagle Scout will give a thank you to veterans at a presentation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Eagle Scout is giving a presentation at Veterans’ Park in Marion County on Monday.

Logan Catalanotto’s Eagle Scout project was to send a super-sized thank you to veterans.

He wanted to make an estimated $23,000 upgrade to the State Flag Commons area.

The presentation will be at 10 a.m.

They will be opening the upgrade, and it is open to the public.

