Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

