Charges dropped against a man accused of drug trafficking

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against a man arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and accused of trafficking drugs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Ladarius Stephenson and Angel Godwin after their vehicle was spotted exceeding the speed limit on July 3, 2022.

In October, the state attorney’s office dropped several drug-related charges and a weapon offense charge filed against Stephenson. He then pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon and adjudication was withheld in February 2023.

Godwin was adjudicated guilty of possessing drugs after pleading no contest in October 2023. She was sentenced to time served of 108 days.

ORIGINAL STORY: (July 3, 2022) - An Orlando man and another woman are in jail for possession and drug trafficking charges.

29-year-old Ladarius Stephenson and 49-year-old Angel Godwin were pulled over near Micanopy on I-75 for speeding.

Stephenson’s young son was in the car as well.

When troopers searched the vehicle neither Stephenson nor Godwin had a license.

In the car was a loaded handgun along with other 100 grams of bath salts and synthetic marijuana.

Stephenson is being held in the Alachua County Jail on felony drug trafficking and weapons charges among others.

Godwin is only being charged with two counts of drug possession.

clarification: This article has been updated to reflect developments in the case

