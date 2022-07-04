The Club at Candler Hills will host a Fourth of July celebration
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Club at Candler Hills is set to host a Fourth of July celebration for guests and their pets.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.
The club is located at 8139 SW 90th Terrace Rd in Ocala.
Tickets are $13 and include a fresh grilled hot dog, homemade chips, and one pup cup for your best friend.
The event is open to the public.
TRENDING STORY: Hundreds attend Fanfares and Fireworks celebrating Independence Day
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.