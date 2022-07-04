The Club at Candler Hills will host a Fourth of July celebration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Club at Candler Hills is set to host a Fourth of July celebration for guests and their pets.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

The club is located at 8139 SW 90th Terrace Rd in Ocala.

Tickets are $13 and include a fresh grilled hot dog, homemade chips, and one pup cup for your best friend.

The event is open to the public.

