Downtown Gainesville’s Hippodrome celebrates 50 years of entertainment
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome has been showcasing theater for 50 years.
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio joins the theater’s artistic director--Stephanie Lynge who shared with us some its history and some payment and viewing options for the upcoming 50th season.
