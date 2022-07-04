FHP arrests couple on charges of possession and drug trafficking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Orlando man and another woman are in jail for possession and drug trafficking charges.

29-year-old Ladarius Stephenson and 49-year-old Angel Godwin were pulled over near Micanopy on I-75 for speeding.

Stephenson’s young son was in the car as well.

When troopers searched the vehicle neither Stephenson nor Godwin had a license.

In the car was a loaded handgun along with other 100 grams of bath salts and synthetic marijuana.

Stephenson is being held in the Alachua County Jail on felony drug trafficking and weapons charges among others.

Godwin is only being charged with two counts of drug possession.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail on child abuse and child neglect charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.