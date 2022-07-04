Advertisement

FHP arrests couple on charges of possession and drug trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Orlando man and another woman are in jail for possession and drug trafficking charges.

29-year-old Ladarius Stephenson and 49-year-old Angel Godwin were pulled over near Micanopy on I-75 for speeding.

Stephenson’s young son was in the car as well.

When troopers searched the vehicle neither Stephenson nor Godwin had a license.

In the car was a loaded handgun along with other 100 grams of bath salts and synthetic marijuana.

Stephenson is being held in the Alachua County Jail on felony drug trafficking and weapons charges among others.

Godwin is only being charged with two counts of drug possession.

