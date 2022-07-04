Advertisement

Former Gator Ryan Lochte auctioning off Olympic medals for charity

Lochte will auction off six of his 12 medals
U.S. Ryan Lochte competes on his way to winning the gold medal in the men's 400m Individual...
U.S. Ryan Lochte competes on his way to winning the gold medal in the men's 400m Individual Medley final at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 31, 2011. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(Eugene Hoshiko | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gator swimmer Ryan Lochte is allowing you to possibly own a piece of Olympic history.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is auctioning off half of his collection - six silver and bronze medals - to benefit a children’s charity.

The sale of the medals will be done in three lots by Boston-based company, RR Auction.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Jorge Nation Foundation, which sends terminally ill children and their families on a dream trip to a destination of their choice.

The sale ends July 21st.

