Former Gator Ryan Lochte auctioning off Olympic medals for charity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gator swimmer Ryan Lochte is allowing you to possibly own a piece of Olympic history.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is auctioning off half of his collection - six silver and bronze medals - to benefit a children’s charity.

The sale of the medals will be done in three lots by Boston-based company, RR Auction.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Jorge Nation Foundation, which sends terminally ill children and their families on a dream trip to a destination of their choice.

The sale ends July 21st.

