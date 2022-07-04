Fourth of July festivities kick off in Legacy Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 22nd annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off in Legacy Park.

As the country celebrates, Independence Day, festivities kicked off throughout North Central Florida. Legacy Park brought guests food trucks, music, performances, and more.

During the event, children celebrated at the Kids Corner. There were also a variety of foods to choose from from the food truck set-up.

“Well, we’re ready for the 4th of July. Uncle Morty’s Rhythm Cream is providing the music tonight for the fireworks. We’re really excited about it. It’s gonna be a great crowd and a great night,” said band member, Bruce Brashear.

Live music from Uncle Morty’s Rhythm Cream featured everyone’s favorite tunes.

Officials called the 30-minute firework show, the largest, ‘small-town fireworks display in America’.

Event organizers say the event large economic driver for the city of Alachua.

