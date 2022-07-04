Gainesville Health and Fitness: Kettlebell workouts
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Exercise is on a lot of people’s minds this summer.
Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness will go over how to use kettlebells more efficiently for your core.
RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer workout routine
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.