Hawthorne man arrested for stealing a car in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after he was found pumping gas into a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported a stolen Chevrolet Impala was likely in the Hawthorne area.

An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Shell gas station on U.S. Highway 301. A woman at the gas pump with the vehicle.

The deputy noticed the back window had busted glass and the driver’s side keyhole looked like a drill had been used on it. The woman told the deputy her husband, Michael Perry, 39, had rented the Impala.

When he returned to the car, deputies arrested him. They also found a pipe and crack cocaine on him.

Perry is being charged with grand theft, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia He also has a warrant out of Alachua County for failing to report after vacating a residence as a sex offender.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

