Hundreds attend Fanfares and Fireworks celebrating Independence Day

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people got out their lawn chairs and blankets enjoying music and food at Flavet Field.

Marianne who attended the event explained what the 4th of July means to her.

“It’s about our independence and our freedom and our liberty in this country and other democratic countries that value liberty and independence. It’s about our armed forces and their families that made this possible and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

For the younger generation they’re still learning about what Independence Day really means.

“I like Independence Day cause there are fireworks,” said Bo Bower.

Marianne and her husband have been coming to Fanfares and Fireworks for more than 14 years and she said it’s always been their tradition.

“It’s just always great it’s the University of Florida it’s Gainesville and it’s just our community. We have a great community here in Gainesville and we all come out and celebrate together it’s a wonderful tradition.”

Marianne along with other people said the fireworks are the best and they’ll keep coming out each year to celebrate freedom.

