Lake City Council to discuss new city hall and new city manager in upcoming meeting

Lake City Council to discuss new city hall and new city manager in upcoming meeting
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City Council members are expecting staff to share costs associated with renovating the current City Hall building.

The city’s customer service department moved to a new location earlier this year. Mayor Stephen Witt told TV20 that the current building has mold and structural issues. The building was last renovated in the 1980′s. A potential idea listed on the agenda is discussing Lake Shore Hospital Authority properties as a site for a new city hall.

Meanwhile, council members have two candidates asking for interviews for the city manager job— David Lynch and Robert Wilford. They meet Tuesday evening at 6 pm.

