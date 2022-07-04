Lake City Council to discuss new city hall and new city manager in upcoming meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City Council members are expecting staff to share costs associated with renovating the current City Hall building.

The city’s customer service department moved to a new location earlier this year. Mayor Stephen Witt told TV20 that the current building has mold and structural issues. The building was last renovated in the 1980′s. A potential idea listed on the agenda is discussing Lake Shore Hospital Authority properties as a site for a new city hall.

Meanwhile, council members have two candidates asking for interviews for the city manager job— David Lynch and Robert Wilford. They meet Tuesday evening at 6 pm.

