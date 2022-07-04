Advertisement

Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois

Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022
ST. JACOB, Ill. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was killed this weekend when his plane crashed in Illinois.

Police say Robert Binger, 60, of Lake City and another man were flying a small plane east of Saint Louis Saturday.

For unknown reasons, the plane fell out of the sky, killing Binger, and giving the other man life-threatening injuries.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

