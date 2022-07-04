Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. JACOB, Ill. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was killed this weekend when his plane crashed in Illinois.
Police say Robert Binger, 60, of Lake City and another man were flying a small plane east of Saint Louis Saturday.
For unknown reasons, the plane fell out of the sky, killing Binger, and giving the other man life-threatening injuries.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.
