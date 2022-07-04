Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ST. JACOB, Ill. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was killed this weekend when his plane crashed in Illinois.

Police say Robert Binger, 60, of Lake City and another man were flying a small plane east of Saint Louis Saturday.

For unknown reasons, the plane fell out of the sky, killing Binger, and giving the other man life-threatening injuries.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING STORY: FHP arrests couple on charges of possession and drug trafficking

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.