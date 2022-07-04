NCFL BBQ restaurant owner spoke about how inflation has impacted grilling this 4th of July

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The owner of Top Hog BBQ, Mike Sheftic, said they have seen a rise in take out orders this 4th of July because of convenience and inflation.

“It’s been very busy. Everybody wants to get their bulk meats and come in so they don’t have to slave over the grill. Makes life easier for everybody.” said Sheftic.

The restaurant has been busier leading up to 4th of July rather than the actual holiday.

Brisket, ribs and sausage have been the most common items sold.

Take out is more popular this year because of the high prices on the grocery shelves.

“Nobody wants to spend all that time in the grocery store and then spend all that time prepping it and cooking it. It is more economical and normal” said Sheftic.

He said pulled pork is a more economical option this year because prices of burgers and hotdogs have gone up.

The one thing you want to keep in mind when barbecuing is low and slow.

“Cooking 225 or lower is always the best. After the meat is done make sure you give it plenty of time to rest. Wrap it up and let it sit 2-3 hours before you slice it” said Sheftic.

