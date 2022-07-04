Ocala eagle scout renovates part of Veterans Memorial Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a super-sized thank you to our veterans in north-central Florida and around the country. For his final project as an eagle scout, Logan Catalanotto chose to tackle the renovation of the 50 flags plaza at veterans memorial park in Ocala.

Before the project, the flags were grounded in about six inches of old, decomposing mulch.

On Feb. 5, they removed the decaying mulch and cleared the area for concrete, with the help of fellow scouts, family, and friends. Four months later in May, the area was cleaned out enough to pour the concrete.

To make the project happen, Catalanotto had to step outside of his comfort zone, by reaching out to volunteers, concrete services, and donors. He ended up receiving $20,531 dollars to complete the project.

“Everything I do, I want to do it big,” the shy teenager simply said.

It took troop 72 696 hours of work to get the area cleaned out, plus an initial 100 hours of planning. Now, the plaza has been given new life. A space worthy to honor people like Staff Sgt. Hammett Bowen Jr., a medal of honor recipient.

“Hammett was a boy scout. His father was a scoutmaster,” said former Ocala Police Chief, and Bowne’s friend, Morrey Deen. “His monument is going to look at this plaza every moment of every day. I can tell you, Hammett Bowen would be extremely proud.”

He shook Catalanotto’s hand firmly to show his appreciation.

The Army soldier died in 1996 in the Binh Duong province during the Vietnam war. It’s believed he sacrificed himself, shielding those around him by smothering an enemy-thrown hand grenade with his body.

An accomplishment by these scouts to honor the sacrifices of Ocala natives and others from around the country.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.