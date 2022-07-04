Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Independence Day celebrations Monday mean many city and county services are closed across North Central Florida.

Along with city halls and county buildings being closed, postal service routes and garbage and recycling pick-up are not running.

Check with your municipality on when they will resume in your area.

Levy County leaders go to the drawing board to redesign the courthouse.

The Levy County Commission will meet in Bronson at 6 p.m. to discuss the Courthouse Renovation Project.

Douglass Barlowe of Barnett Fronczak Barlowe and Schuler Architects will present design drawing and color renderings to the board.

Also on the agenda is a speed bump proposal for Main St in the city.

Marion County commissioners meet Wednesday to discuss infrastructure sales tax projects.

Among the list of improvements for the remainder of the fiscal year include improvements to NW 35th and 49th St. and the resurfacing of Highway 25.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Funding comes from the county’s one-cent sales tax for infrastructure.

The board meets at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, members of the Columbia County Commission get together to discuss improvements to Rum Island.

Items on the commission agenda include adding overnight camping sites to the county park and also adding cameras.

The county will also be setting hours of operation, admission and annual pass fees, and boating speeds near the park.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Lake City.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Palma Productions
Ocala CEP highlights Palma Productions
Ocala CEP highlights Palma Productions
Ocala CEP highlights Palma Productions
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help