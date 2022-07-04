The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Independence Day celebrations Monday mean many city and county services are closed across North Central Florida.

Along with city halls and county buildings being closed, postal service routes and garbage and recycling pick-up are not running.

Check with your municipality on when they will resume in your area.

Levy County leaders go to the drawing board to redesign the courthouse.

The Levy County Commission will meet in Bronson at 6 p.m. to discuss the Courthouse Renovation Project.

Douglass Barlowe of Barnett Fronczak Barlowe and Schuler Architects will present design drawing and color renderings to the board.

Also on the agenda is a speed bump proposal for Main St in the city.

Marion County commissioners meet Wednesday to discuss infrastructure sales tax projects.

Among the list of improvements for the remainder of the fiscal year include improvements to NW 35th and 49th St. and the resurfacing of Highway 25.

Funding comes from the county’s one-cent sales tax for infrastructure.

The board meets at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, members of the Columbia County Commission get together to discuss improvements to Rum Island.

Items on the commission agenda include adding overnight camping sites to the county park and also adding cameras.

The county will also be setting hours of operation, admission and annual pass fees, and boating speeds near the park.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Lake City.

