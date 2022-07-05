Advertisement

100 additional WiFi hotspots donated to the Alachua County Library District

Alachua County Library District Wifi2Go Sizzler available for checkout
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Library District cardholders can now check out an additional 100 WiFi hotspots following a donation from a foundation supporting the district.

Starting Tuesday, the WiFi2Go units are available thanks to a donation from the Alachua County Library District Foundation.

The district launched the hotspot collection in April 2021 after an initial donation of $36,000. In June, the foundation’s board voted to donate another $36,000 for more hotspots.

WiFi2Go units donated to the Alachua County Library District
RELATED: Alachua County libraries offering WiFi2Go program

Cardholders can check out the hotspots for seven days and connect up to five devices to the internet. There are no data limits or fees.

“We are thrilled to expand this important service and grateful for the Foundation’s support,” said Library Director Shaney T. Livingston. “The WiFi2Go program is a huge success, and these additional hotspots will allow us to connect even more patrons with reliable internet access.”

Alachua County library cardholders can reserve regular (non-Sizzler) hotspots using the online catalog by searching for “WiFi2Go” or by calling any branch.

