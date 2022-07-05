12 new members join the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the second quarter of 2022 the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce added 12 new members to the organization.

The new members include Adaline Hope Boutique, Columbia Direct Primary Care, EXIT Realty Farm & Country, Integrative Direct Primary Care, Mederi Caretenders, Pinnacle Site Solutions, RoofCrafters, Scaff’s Branford Market, SharmaCare Direct Primary Care, The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Lake City, Vibe Fitness, and Woman’s Club Of Lake City.

RELATED: Columbia County Report: FGC prepares for STEM building opening and Ellianos Coffee announces new store is coming soon

The chamber provides services, advocacy, and information to businesses in the area of Columbia County and Lake City.

“The Chamber membership continues to grow in number as well as strength. Organizations and businesses who partner with their fellow members enjoy increased opportunity for connection and expansion of their referral base,” stated Missy Hartley, the Chamber of Commerce’s member services director. “The local business community is creating the change they want to see in their hometown by living out the ‘shop local’ philosophy as much as possible, and it’s working.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.