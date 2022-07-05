Amputation surgery postponed for Steinhatchee shark bite victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors are delaying the leg amputation surgery for a 17-year-old girl who was bitten by a shark in the waters off Steinhatchee.

Addison Bethea was initially scheduled for surgery on Tuesday but it was postponed until Wednesday. Doctors plan to amputate her leg below the knee. They’ll take muscular tissue and skin from the lower leg to wrap around the girl’s femur, making it easier for her to use a prosthesis.

On Thursday, Bethea was attacked by a shark while scalloping off the coast of Keaton Beach. She says the animal latched onto her leg.

Her brother, Rhett Willingham, pulled the shark off and got Bethea back into their boat.

She was then taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she is still being treated.

